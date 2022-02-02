Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky; Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' over Holocaust remarks and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Singer Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

Pop singer Rihanna announced she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky through photos released on Monday of the couple smiling, holding hands and revealing a visible baby bump. Photographer Miles Diggs posted on his Instagram account an image with the caption "SHE IS!"

Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' over Holocaust remarks

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from ABC's "The View" talk show on Tuesday for asserting a day earlier that the Holocaust was "not about race," the network's news division president said, addressing a furor over the comments. The 66-year-old Goldberg apologized for her remarks later on Monday during an appearance on "The Late Show," and again on the next broadcast of "The View" on Tuesday morning.

Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit

Nirvana has urged a U.S. judge to dismiss for good the lawsuit by the man claiming that his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on its 1991 album "Nevermind" was child pornography. In a filing in Los Angeles federal court, the band said Spencer Elden waited too long to claim it sexually exploited him, dooming the third and latest version of his complaint.

Chicago blues drummer Sam Lay dies at 86

Chicago blues drummer and vocalist Sam Lay, who performed and recorded with Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf and Bob Dylan, has died at age 86. Lay died of natural causes in a nursing facility near his Chicago home on Saturday, said independent blues label Alligator Records on its website on Monday.

Cast of 'Pam & Tommy' say sex tape saga is an 'ode to bravery'

Pamela Anderson sprints across the beach in her red Baywatch lifeguard suit, exactly as you remember. Tommy Lee snarls into the camera with all of the bad boy magnetism that seemed to burn off the pages of every tabloid. But the cast of "Pam & Tommy" - an eight part series that looks into the sex tape scandal of TV star Anderson and heavy metal rocker Lee - say the show is more than just a romp through 1990s nostalgia.

Bond's Lynch, 'West Side Story''s DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

James Bond star Lashana Lynch and "West Side Story" Golden Globe winner Ariana DeBose are among the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards. At 18 years old, American actress Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf, is the youngest of the nominees. She is best known for starring in the "A Quiet Place" horror films.

Exclusive: HBO Max to launch in 15 European countries on March 8

WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service will launch in 15 European countries, including Poland, Portugal and Romania, on March 8, making it available in 61 territories across Europe and the Americas. The service, owned by AT&T Inc, entered Europe in October by launching in the Nordics and Spain, with a host of promotional offers to grab customers from Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

Science podcaster calls Spotify's support of Joe Rogan a 'slap in the face'

The executive producer and host of Gimlet Media's Science Vs podcast said she would devote her fact-checking show exclusively to contradicting misinformation on other podcasts carried by parent company Spotify. The announcement by Wendy Zukerman builds on protests by Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and others against Spotify's Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. They say Spotify is not doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 misinformation.

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, 30, found dead after fall from building

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who worked as an entertainment correspondent for the television show "Extra," was found dead after falling from a Midtown Manhattan apartment building, police said on Monday. Kryst fell from the Orion Condominium about 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, the New York City Police Department said. A police spokesperson told Reuters on Monday the death was being investigated as a suicide.

Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID

U.S. singer Lionel Richie said on Tuesday he was cancelling his upcoming European summer tour concerts due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. "As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer. The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew," the "Hello" and "Dancing on the Ceiling" hitmaker said on his Twitter page.

