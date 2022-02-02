Left Menu

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' averts clash with 'RRR', to now release in May

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 11:22 IST
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' has deferred its March release and will now open in cinema halls on May 20, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' was initially gearing up to open in cinema halls on March 25, a date which has now been booked by SS Rajamouli's much-awaited ''RRR''.

'''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is all set to release on 20th May 2022, in cinemas near you,'' a note from the makers read.

Also featuring Tabu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

