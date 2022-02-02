Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' to open in cinemas this February

Actor Ajith Kumar's much-awaited action thriller ''Valimai'' is set to be theatrically released on February 24, a month after it was postponed indefinitely due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The Tamil film, backed by producer Boney Kapoor, was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 13. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Kapoor took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the new date of the actioner, which will also be released in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

''Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well and truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide,'' the producer wrote.

''Valimai'' is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.

According to the makers, the film chronicles the story of Arjun (Kumar), a police officer, who is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers following their involvement in heinous crimes.

