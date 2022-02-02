Sayani Gupta's 'Homecoming' to release on SonyLiv on Feb 18

Streamer SonyLiv on Wednesday announced it will release actor Sayani Gupta-starrer movie ''Homecoming'' on its platform on February 18.

Dubbed as a youth buddy musical drama, the film is written, directed and produced by debutant filmmaker Soumyajit Majumdar.

''Homecoming'' revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata who reunite after seven years on the occasion of Durga Puja at their old theatre rehearsal space which is in danger of being converted into a heritage hotel, according to the official synopsis. Gupta said ''Homecoming'' is truly special for her in many ways as she got to shoot in her home city Kolkata.

''Soumyajit is a force to reckon with and I am so happy I could be part of his debut film. This film has been made with immense love and undeniable passion and I hope it's able to reach as many people as possible,'' Gupta, known for shows like ''Four More Shots Please!'', ''Inside Edge'', said in a statement. The 36-year-old actor said she plays the role of Sri, a woman ''you cannot look past and get over''. The film is presented by Soumyajit Majumdar Collaborations and is a Lok production. It was selected for NDFC Lab, South Asia's largest film market collection, in 2019. Soumyajit said working on the film was a lifetime experience for the entire cast and crew. ''The indomitable spirit of a dream team with the best of talents from Bollywood and Tollywood as part of an ensemble of more than 30 actors, a national and international award winning crew is the driving force behind making my first film.

''The love and passion of the misfits towards the film will reflect on screen. Reunions, friendships and comebacks have found a home in 'Homecoming','' Soumyajit said. ''Homecoming'' also stars Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal and Soham Majumdar.

Borthakur, who has featured in ''Lipstick Under My Burkha'' and ''Bombay Begums'', said she was thrilled to be part of the film. '' I love the spirit of the film and the filmmakers. I was excited about it since I read the script and when it all came together it was beautiful. I love my character Nargis, she's a lot like me. I was little nervous about the poetry bit though”.

According to the makers, ''Homecoming'' is a unique cosmopolitan film with the film featuring dialogues in Bengali, Hindi and English making it a film appealing to audiences across the country.

