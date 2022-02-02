Psychological thriller series ‘Mithya’ to premiere on ZEE5 on Feb 18

ZEE5's upcoming series "Mithya", starring Huma Qureshi in the lead, is scheduled to release on February 18, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

The psychological-thriller, directed by Rohan Sippy, is set in Darjeeling and navigates through the conflicted relationships between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Qureshi, and her student Rhea (Avantika Dassani).

''Mithya'' has Qureshi essaying the role of Juhi, a Hindi literature university professor and Avantika Dassani as her student, Rhea Rajguru. ''What sparks off as a matter of academic deception, soon spirals into a conflicted relationship between the two leading to a devastating sequence of events. ''As Juhi and Rhea engage in a head-to-head psychological combat, both unwilling to back down, 'Mithya' takes a dark turn and threatens to engulf the two and everyone around them,'' the official logline reads.

Qureshi said she wanted to be a part of the show as it was filled with ''layered characters''.

''When I read the script of Mithya, I was immediately drawn to this world and all the layered characters. It was exciting to be a part of a genre like this and to play a Hindi professor, which is a first for me. I am hoping that 'Mithya' keeps you'll hooked just the way I was," the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

Sippy, who most recently worked on Netflix series "Aranyak", said he hopes his upcoming show "Mithya" will have audiences on the edge of their seat.

He added that ''Mithya'' is laced with constant twists, turns, revelations and consequences.

'''Mithya' is a tense and dramatic thriller, playing out in a university where knowledge and truth is pursued, but each character deceive each other, us, and ultimately themselves,'' Sippy said.

The six-part ZEE5 Original series marks the debut of actor Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

Dassani said "Mithya" is nothing but a dream debut for her and it turned out to be a great learning experience for her.

''From Rohan sir's thorough guidance to bring the well etched out Rhea from the script to screen or sharing space with phenomenal actors like Huma, Parambrata, Rajit sir and our whole cast, who have all been so giving and encouraging, 'Mithya' as my first project, has been nothing short of a dream,'' she added.

Chatterjee, who has been receiving praise for his performance in "Aranyak", said thriller shows are the flavour of the season.

'''Mithya' is unique, engrossing, and compelling. It was a treat to shoot in Darjeeling with a stellar cast and crew where we were all driven towards delivering one of the best dark psychological thrillers in India. I think we have done a pretty good job and we are now waiting for the audience's verdict," the 41-year-old actor said.

''Mithya'' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)