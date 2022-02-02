Left Menu

'Mayor of Kingstown' to return with season two on Paramount Plus

American streamer Paramount Plus has given a season two order for Jeremy Renner's series ''Mayor of Kingstown''.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the first season of the series premiered on Paramount Plus in November 2021, as TVLine.

''Mayor of Kingstown'' follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Renner features in the show as Mike McLuskey, a former inmate who is thrust into a position of power within his influential family. Kyle Chandler plays Mike’s older brother Mitch, with Dianne Wiest as their mother Miriam and Taylor Handley as Mike’s younger brother Kyle.

''With 'Mayor of Kingstown', Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system. The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more,'' ViacomCBS Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement.

''We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season,'' he added.

''''Mayor of Kingstown'' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Sheridan, Dillon and Renner executive produce alongside Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.

