Left Menu

Ali Wong's new comedy special to premiere on Valentine's Day

Netflix has announced on Tuesday that it will be premiering American comedian Ali Wong's new comedy special, 'Don Wong', on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:48 IST
Ali Wong's new comedy special to premiere on Valentine's Day
Ali Wong (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has announced on Tuesday that it will be premiering American comedian Ali Wong's new comedy special, 'Don Wong', on the occasion of Valentine's Day. According to Variety, the special is Wong's third with Netflix, following 2016's 'Ali Wong: Baby Cobra' and 'Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife' in 2018.

'Don Wong' was filmed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Jersey in November 2021 and features Wong discussing her deepest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy and her feelings about single people. The project is the latest addition to a slate of projects between Wong and Netflix, including the 2019 film 'Always Be My Maybe' and the upcoming series 'Beef'.

Wong also voiced characters on animated shows including Netflix's 'Ask the StoryBots', 'Ada Twist', 'Scientist' and the Emmy-winning adult comedy 'Big Mouth'. As per Variety, 'Don Wong' has been directed by Nahnatchka Khan, with Wong serving as executive producer alongside Ravi Nandan, Inman Young, Alli Reich and Corey Deckler for A24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022