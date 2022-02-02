Netflix renews Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' for season 2

Netflix has renewed its popular romantic thriller series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' for a second season. Actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh are all set to return for the upcoming season after delivering powerful performances in the first season. Tahir, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Mardaani', shared the news regarding the new season of the Netflix series on his Instagram account.

He wrote, "Uss din Khabar aayi ki Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein ka naya season aa raha hai aur hum khushi se kood pade. Sorry, just practicing Vikrant's voiceovers again because a New Season is happening!!!!#YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein." Talking about the show's renewal, Tahir said, "I'm delighted with the unanimous love and praise that YKKA has got. I'm also thrilled that people have loved my performance. The decibel level of appreciation has been loud and clear and it's amazing that we have announced the second season of YKKA when the first season is still being discussed and watched by so many people."

He added, "The fact that YKKA became the most viewed content in India, coupled with the kind of reviews that the show has got, has really made me confident that I can pull off the role of a quintessential hero on screen. I can't wait to reprise the role of Vikrant again. He has become the vulnerable lover-boy that the youth of our country have been rooting for. They want to know what happens next in his love story as he gambles his life in a bid to protect his love." Tahir is, however, tight-lipped about the sequel's storyline. He said, "All I can say is people should be ready for a thrilling ride in season 2. I can only request the audience to keep rooting for me. I will need that in the next season."

Commenting on the success of season one, the creator, producer, director and writer, Sidharth Sengupta said, "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a project which is extremely close to my heart and it is truly humbling to see it not only come to life but also being loved by audiences all over the globe. This journey would not have been possible without each and everyone who has worked so hard on this project. I am thankful to have such an enriching working relationship with my co-writers Anahata Menon & Varun Badola who helped carve out the intriguing plot and the multilayered characters." He added, "Tahir, Shweta and Anchal along with the ensemble cast who have beautifully brought these amazing characters to screen with such powerful performances and every member working behind the camera without whom this project would not have been possible. I am grateful to have collaborated with Netflix to bring out such an engaging story and it is overwhelming to know that such a vast audience not only in India but also across the world have enjoyed and appreciated the show. We are excited to get working on season 2 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and bring it for the fans soon."

Talking about the success of the series, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "The twisted tale has been appreciated by both critics and viewers alike, for its bold theme of subverting the gender dynamics, power play in a relationship and the sharp and refreshing performances of Anchal, Tahir and the effortless Saurabh Shukla who have packed in more than a punch. For everyone who asked, what happens next, we are excited to announce the second season of the genre-bending series with newer plot twists and surprises galore." The show's first season had premiered on the streamer on January 14. The eight-episode series draws its title from the famous Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol song from the hit 1993 film 'Baazigar'.

Set in the fictional north Indian town of Onkara, the show's story follows a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, played by Tahir. He is an object of desire for Purva (Anchal), who will go to any lengths to get him. In order to escape Purva's advances and clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha (Shweta), he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)