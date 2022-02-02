Jamie Dornan joins Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone'

Actor Jamie Dornan, who has been basking in the success of his new film 'Belfast', has joined actor Gal Gadot in the international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone', from Netflix and Skydance. As per Variety, the upcoming film is being helmed by Tom Harper from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The plot details surrounding the story are being kept under wraps.

Dornan's involvement in the high-profile project comes amid a wave of acclaim for the actor, who has nabbed Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations for his performance in 'Belfast', written and directed by Kenneth Branagh about his experiences growing up in Northern Ireland (where Dornan is also from). The actor is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside the film's talented ensemble cast, which boasts Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, Ciaran Hinds and Colin Morgan.

Dornan, who is widely known for the 'Fifty Shades' film franchise, also stars in 'The Tourist' series, which premieres March 3 on HBO Max. The actor's recent resume includes 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar', 'The Fall' and 'A Private War'.

'Heart of Stone' is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Patty Whitcher serves as an executive producer, alongside Harper and Rucka. Netflix nabbed worldwide rights to the project last January, marking another partnership between the streamer and Skydance, after teaming for 'The Old Guard' with Charlize Theron, Ryan Reynolds' '6 Underground' and the upcoming 'The Adam Project' starring Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy.

Gadot and Netflix have their own strong partnership, with the actor set to appear in two sequels to 'Red Notice', which has become the streamer's most-watched movie of all time. (ANI)

