Nawazuddin Siddiqui concludes filming for Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui has completed the shooting for his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, actor-producer Kangana Ranaut said on Wednesday.The film is the maiden home production venture of Ranauts banner Manikarnika Films. eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now...c u in cinemas soon, Ranaut added.The film marks the first collaboration between Siddiqui and Ranaut.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:36 IST
Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui has completed the shooting for his upcoming film ''Tiku Weds Sheru'', actor-producer Kangana Ranaut said on Wednesday.

The film is the maiden home production venture of Ranaut's banner Manikarnika Films. It is directed by ''Revolver Rani'' helmer Sai Kabir and also stars Avneet Kaur.

Ranaut, 34, took to Instagram to share the news of the film completing its shooting. ''Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd. It's been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this,'' she captioned the post, alongside a series of photographs of the cast and crew. She further expressed gratitude to everyone who has been associated with the film, which will arrive in theatres soon. ''Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit. Thank you... eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now...c u in cinemas soon,'' Ranaut added.

The film marks the first collaboration between Siddiqui and Ranaut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

