CMT Music Awards reveal new date, venue

The CMT Music Awards have unveiled the new date and venue for their inaugural broadcast on CBS.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:56 IST
CMT Music Awards reveal new date, venue
The CMT Music Awards have unveiled the new date and venue for their inaugural broadcast on CBS. As per Variety, the show will now broadcast live from Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on Monday, April 11, from 8 pm to 11 pm ET; the West Coast broadcast will be delayed, although the show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount plus.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment) and Leslie Fram (CMT). Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers. "The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April. The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS.

"It's official: Our three-hour Nashville extravaganza will be LIVE on CBS on April 11 for the first time as part of the Network's biggest month of music ever," announced Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, executive producers of the CMT Music Awards. "Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City," Margaret added in a statement obtained by Variety.

For the unversed, the show was originally slated to take place on April 3, but the ongoing pandemic disruption caused the Grammy Awards, which are also broadcast on CBS, to move from their originally scheduled date of January 31 at the Los Angeles. When the Grammys' new date was announced, CBS announced that CMT would move. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

