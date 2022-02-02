Maha CM condoles actor Ramesh Deo's death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday condoled the death of veteran actor Ramesh Deo and recalled his ties with the Shiv Sena.

“In Deo, we have lost an actor who left an imprint of his acting. He carved out his own identity in the Hindi and Marathi film industry,” Thackeray said in a message.

“He had good relations with the late Balasaheb Thackeray (the chief minister's father). He even tried his political luck through the Shiv Sena,” Thackeray noted.

Deo was widely respected in the film industry and his contribution can not be forgotten, Thackeray added.

Deo, known for films like ''Anand'' and ''Aap Ki Kasam'' in Hindi cinema and his extensive work in the Marathi film industry, died on Wednesday following a heart attack, his filmmaker son Abhinay Deo said. He was 93.

Ramesh Deo had featured in more than 250 Hindi films and nearly 200 Marathi movies in his career spanning 60 years.

