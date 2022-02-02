Left Menu

Maha CM condoles actor Ramesh Deo's death

He carved out his own identity in the Hindi and Marathi film industry, Thackeray said in a message.He had good relations with the late Balasaheb Thackeray the chief ministers father. He was 93.Ramesh Deo had featured in more than 250 Hindi films and nearly 200 Marathi movies in his career spanning 60 years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:46 IST
Maha CM condoles actor Ramesh Deo's death
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday condoled the death of veteran actor Ramesh Deo and recalled his ties with the Shiv Sena.

“In Deo, we have lost an actor who left an imprint of his acting. He carved out his own identity in the Hindi and Marathi film industry,” Thackeray said in a message.

“He had good relations with the late Balasaheb Thackeray (the chief minister's father). He even tried his political luck through the Shiv Sena,” Thackeray noted.

Deo was widely respected in the film industry and his contribution can not be forgotten, Thackeray added.

Deo, known for films like ''Anand'' and ''Aap Ki Kasam'' in Hindi cinema and his extensive work in the Marathi film industry, died on Wednesday following a heart attack, his filmmaker son Abhinay Deo said. He was 93.

Ramesh Deo had featured in more than 250 Hindi films and nearly 200 Marathi movies in his career spanning 60 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global
4
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022