Left Menu

Bob Marley's daughter and grandson open London exhibition on reggae star

Bob Marley's daughter and grandson on Wednesday visited an exhibition that opened in London telling the life story of the late Jamaican reggae singer. The "One Love Experience", at London's Saatchi Gallery for the next 10 weeks before heading on a multi-city tour, features memorabilia, photographs and personal items.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 06:18 IST
Bob Marley's daughter and grandson open London exhibition on reggae star

Bob Marley's daughter and grandson on Wednesday visited an exhibition that opened in London telling the life story of the late Jamaican reggae singer.

The "One Love Experience", at London's Saatchi Gallery for the next 10 weeks before heading on a multi-city tour, features memorabilia, photographs and personal items. These range from the original handwritten lyrics of "Turn Your Lights Down Low" to shoes Marley wore in the 1970s. Born in 1945 in the rural Jamaican town of Nine Mile, Marley became a global superstar with hits such as "No Woman, No Cry" and "One Love". He died of melanoma cancer in 1981 aged 36.

"The hope is to take the feeling of Bob Marley and the spirit of One Love," said curator Jonathan Shank. Marley's daughter Cedella, who helped curate the exhibition, said she was pleased with the interactivity, particularly in the room dedicated to Marley's sport interests.

"Really beautiful pictures of daddy playing football," she said. "It's very sensory. That was the aim and I think we have done it." Cedella used her visit to London to go to her father's 1970s home at nearby Oakley Street in Chelsea, where he stayed while recording music.

"I have never been there before, so it was my first time," she said. "Daddy used to live in that place ... And I can see why because the park is just across the street, so he could play football and just go back to jamming." Marley's 18-year-old grandson Saiyan said London must have been special to Marley as he chose there to get away after an assassination attempt.

"I feel like every year I just learn something new about him," Saiyan told Reuters. "I just want to carry his legacy, and hold it down for gramps, you know."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022