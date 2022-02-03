Left Menu

'Gaslit' series teaser unveils Julia Roberts, Sean Penn's first look

The makers of 'Gaslit' have released the film's teaser on Thursday, unveiling Julia Roberts in the role of Martha Mitchell.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:08 IST
Still from 'Gaslit' teaser (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The makers of 'Gaslit' have released the film's teaser on Thursday, unveiling Julia Roberts in the role of Martha Mitchell. According to People Magazine, Mitchell uncovered US President Richard Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal, putting the career of her husband Attorney General John Mitchell -- played by the nearly unrecognizable Sean Penn -- at risk.

The political thriller, which will air on STARZ beginning April 24, focuses on the "untold stories and forgotten characters" of the scandal which rocked the United States in the 1970s. The one-and-a-half minute teaser gives a glimpse into Martha's decision to sound the alarm on Watergate, despite her party affiliation, which causes both the presidency and her personal life to unravel.

In the teaser, Mitchell is asked, "Why risk your husband's position?" when she becomes a Watergate whistleblower. She simply responds, "Because it's the truth."

When she is continually pushed about her reasons for exposing the scandal, she explains, "I'm a Southern woman. We speak our minds, we talk, I never stop talkin'." 'Gaslit' tells the true story that was featured in a first-season episode of Slate's hit podcast 'Slow Burn'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

