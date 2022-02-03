Left Menu

Sunil Grover to be discharged from hospital today post heart surgery

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover recently underwent heart surgery in Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:53 IST
Sunil Grover to be discharged from hospital today post heart surgery
Sunil Grover (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover recently underwent heart surgery in Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute. The comedian, who rose to fame after playing the roles of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', is now recovering. The hospital authorities recently said that the actor will be discharged today.

On Wednesday, actor-writer-producer Simi Garewal took to Twitter to share her concern over his health and extended her well wishes to the actor. She wrote, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!"

According to several reports, Grover got admitted to the hospital for a blockage in his heart. The actor-comedian is a well-known figure in the television industry, having appeared on shows such as 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He has also featured in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' and 'Gangs Of Filmistaan' after becoming a household name.

Apart from his stint on television, he was recently seen in 'Bharat', 'Pataakha', 'Tandav', and 'Sunflower' among others that garnered him immense appreciation. He has previously also appeared in a few films, including Aamir Khan's 2008 hit movie 'Ghajini', Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back', and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022