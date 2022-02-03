Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie to star in action film 'Ending Things'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie are set to star together in Kevin Sullivan's action film 'Ending Things'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:33 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie are set to star together in Kevin Sullivan's action film 'Ending Things'. As per Deadline, the storyline of the movie revolves around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her "business" partner that she's ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn't want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup - and their last job together - they must join forces for one last night out.

Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie's Make It With Gravy Productions. Meanwhile, Mackie has wrapped the Rupert Wyatt-directed 'Desert Warrior' and is set to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise.

On the other hand, Chopra Jonas was recently seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections', and has wrapped the romantic comedy 'Text For You' opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series 'Citadel'. In Bollywood, PeeCee will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

