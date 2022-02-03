Left Menu

Sivakarthikeyan celebrates 10 years in films: Started this journey with nothing but hope

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:40 IST
South star Sivakarthikeyan on Thursday completed a decade in the film industry and thanked his fans and family for supporting him through his journey of ''successes, failures and learnings''.

The actor made his debut in 2012 with the Tamil comedy drama ''Marina'', directed by Pandiraj, and slowly emerged as one of the biggest leading stars of the industry, featuring in comedies, action films and romantic dramas.

Sivakarthikeyan, 36, marked the occasion by posting a statement on Twitter and expressed gratitude to Pandiraj for giving him his first big break.

''Today marks my ten years in cinema...Started this journey with nothing but hope and today the place that you have given me in your hearts and homes, is an unforeseen truth. At this significant juncture, I thank director Mr Pandiraj sir for giving me my first acting opportunity, my fantastic producers who shaped my projects.

''My directors who stood along me in this journey, my talented co-actors who let me too shine through their talents, all the technicians and staff who have worked in all my films, distributors, theatre owners, friends from press-television-online media and all cinema fans,'' he wrote.

Post his debut, Sivakarthikeyan tasted consecutive successes in 2013 with the coming of age comedy ''Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga'', Dhanush-backed comedy drama ''Ethir Neechal'' and ''Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam'', which is considered one of the biggest hits of his career.

Since then, the 39-year-old has headlined several blockbusters, including last year's acclaimed action comedy ''Doctor''.

The actor said he was touched to have found acceptance among the audience, who have stood by him throughout his career. ''Above all, my heartfelt thanks to my motherly Tamil, my Tamil people for owning me as your son, brother, friend, family and to my brothers and sisters out there as my fans who are always with me from the beginning, standing by me, celebrating me on this journey of successes, failures and learnings.

''Always, all that I want to do is work harder to make you all happy and to be useful to others with this life that you all have blessed me with. Love and gratitude from the bottom of my heart,'' he wrote.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of ''Don'', an action-comedy scheduled to open in cinemas on March 25. He will also be seen in the sci-fi comedy ''Ayalaan'', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

