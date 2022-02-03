Left Menu

Sunil Grover discharged from hospital post bypass surgery

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has been discharged from Asian Heart Institute after successful bypass surgery.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:50 IST
Sunil Grover discharged from hospital post bypass surgery
Sunil Grover (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has been discharged from Asian Heart Institute after successful bypass surgery. The doctor at the hospital informed that Sunil had suffered a minor heart attack and was also found COVID-19 positive at the time of admission on January 8. After a week, an angiography was done and since it was found that all of his three arteries had blockage a bypass was done.

Sunil underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. "Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life," Dr. Panda said.

Sunil is best known for playing popular characters of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States
4
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022