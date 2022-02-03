Left Menu

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloe Grace Moretz join 'White Night' cast

Actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloe Grace Moretz are all set to star in Jonestown Massacre Drama 'White Night'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:28 IST
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloe Grace Moretz join 'White Night' cast
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloe Grace Moretz (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloe Grace Moretz are all set to star in Jonestown Massacre Drama 'White Night'. According to Variety, Levitt will play cult leader Jim Jones and Moretz will portray a member of the Peoples Temple founder's inner circle in 'White Night'.

'White Night' is a psychological thriller directed by Anne Sewitsky and based on Deborah Layton's best-selling memoir 'Seductive Poison.' The upcoming film is about one of the largest murder-suicides in history. The Jonestown Massacre, as it is more commonly known, resulted in the deaths of more than 900 people, most of them Jones' followers.

They followed the Christian Socialist preacher and faith healer to Guyana, where he worked to establish a remote jungle commune, only to find their dreams of creating a religious paradise devolve into an abusive nightmare. FilmNation Entertainment will finance the movie and produce it with Archer Gray. William Wheeler wrote the script. FilmNation will launch worldwide sales at EFM.

Filming on 'White Night' will begin this spring. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States
4
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022