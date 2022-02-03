"Dune" leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods
03-02-2022
Science fiction epic "Dune" led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, with 11 nods.
Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" came second with eight nominations.
Known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), Britain’s top movie honours will take place on March 13
