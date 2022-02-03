Left Menu

John Abraham's 'Attack' to release in April

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:01 IST
  Country:
  • India

Actor John Abraham on Thursday announced that his upcoming action film ''Attack'' will release theatrically on April 1.

Written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, the film is based on a true story of a hostage crisis.

''Attack'' stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the release date and share a poster of the film.

''Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride. #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022,'' the 49-year-old actor wrote.

The release date of the movie has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was initially gearing to release in cinemas on Republic Day 2022, but was pushed due to the spike in COVID cases.

“Attack” also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is jointly produced by Abraham's banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

