Randeep Hooda suffers injury on sets of 'Inspector Avinash'

Actor Randeep Hooda recently suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:02 IST
Randeep Hooda suffers injury on sets of 'Inspector Avinash'
Image Credit: ANI
Actor Randeep Hooda recently suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash'. According to a source, Randeep got injured while performing an action sequence.

After the mishap, he "took some safety measures and used frozen packs to numb the area so he could complete the shoot." Only after the shoot was completed, he went to see a doctor. 'Inspector Avinash' is a crime-thriller show and is currently being directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiaji Superhit fame. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

