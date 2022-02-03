Left Menu

John Abraham's 'Attack' to now release on April 1

Actor John Abraham-starrer 'Attack', which was supposed to hit the silver screens in January, will now release on April 1.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:19 IST
John Abraham's 'Attack' to now release on April 1
John Abraham (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor John Abraham-starrer 'Attack', which was supposed to hit the silver screens in January, will now release on April 1. On Thursday, John took to Instagram and shared the update with his followers.

"Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride. Attack-Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022," he wrote. 'Attack did not release last month owing to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are also a part of the upcoming film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022