FACTBOX-Key film nominations for the 2022 BAFTA awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced on Thursday its nominations for this year's film awards, with science fiction epic "Dune" leading with 11 nods. Below is a list of the key nominations:
BEST FILM - "Belfast"
- "Don't Look Up" - "Dune"
- "Licorice Pizza" - "The Power of the Dog"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM - "After Love"
- Ali & Ava" - "Belfast"
- "Boiling Point" - "Cyrano"
- "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" - "House of Gucci"
- "Last Night in Soho" - "No Time to Die"
- "Passing" BEST DIRECTOR
- Aleem Khan, "After Love" - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
- Audrey Diwan, "Happening" - Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
- Julia Ducournau, "Titane" - Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
LEADING ACTRESS - Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
- Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza" - Emilia Jones, "CODA"
- Renate Reinsve, "The Worst Person in the World" - Joanna Scanlan, "After Love"
- Tessa Thompson, "Passing" LEADING ACTOR
- Adeel Akhtar, "Ali & Ava" - Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"
- Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog" - Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"
- Stephen Graham, "Boiling Point" - Will Smith, "King Richard"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"
- Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter" - Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
- Ann Dowd, "Mass" - Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
- Ruth Negga, "Passing" SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Mike Faist, "West Side Story" - Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
- Troy Kotsur, "CODA" - Woody Norman, "C'mon C'mon"
- Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog" - Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - "Being the Ricardos"
- "Belfast" - "Don't Look Up"
- "King Richard" - "Licorice Pizza"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY - "CODA"
- "Drive My Car" - "Dune"
- "The Lost Daughter" - "The Power of the Dog"
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE - "Drive My Car"
- "The Hand of God" - "Parallel Mothers"
- "Petite Maman" - "The Worst Person in the World"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)