Allu Arjun pays visit to late Puneeth Rajkumar's family

Allu Arjun, on Thursday, visited late Puneeth Rajkumar's house in Bengaluru and met his family members there.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:19 IST
Allu Arjun (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Allu Arjun, on Thursday, visited late Puneeth Rajkumar's house in Bengaluru and met his family members there. Taking to Instagram, Allu shared a photograph of himself as he showered flowers on a portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar.

"My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu. My respect to the Rajkumar garu's family, friends, well-wishers and fans," he captioned the post. He also dropped a picture with Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar.

Allu's post has left everyone emotional. "Pictures have made me cry," a fan commented.

"Touched by your gesture," another one wrote. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on October 29 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

