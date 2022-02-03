Left Menu

Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee will direct and produce a docu-series about the activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, for ESPN.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee will direct and produce a docu-series about the activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, for ESPN. As per Variety, the project is part of a first-look deal the activist and former NFL quarterback and his Ra Vision Media signed with ESPN parent Disney in 2020.

Former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is also producing the project with Lee. Variety has learned that the multi-part documentary will feature Kaepernick giving a full, first-person account of his journey, which includes growing up as the mixed-race son of white adoptive parents; football stardom in high school, at the University of Nevada and with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers; and his eventual release and effective blackballing from the league after he took a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

The docu-series will also feature new interviews and an extensive and previously unseen archive of Kaepernick's to help tell the story. ESPN Films will executive produce the untitled series, with Lee producing via his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. The project's title and release date are kept under the wraps. (ANI)

