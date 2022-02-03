Left Menu

Margaret Qualley, Paul Mescal join cast of Amazon's 'The End of Getting Lost'

Actors Margaret Qualley and Paul Mescal are set to star in 'The End of Getting Lost', a Europe-set mystery thriller based on an upcoming book from Robin Kirman.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:51 IST
Margaret Qualley, Paul Mescal join cast of Amazon's 'The End of Getting Lost'
Margaret Qualley, Paul Mescal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Margaret Qualley and Paul Mescal are set to star in 'The End of Getting Lost', a Europe-set mystery thriller based on an upcoming book from Robin Kirman. According to Variety, Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Deniz Gamze Erguven will direct the feature, which will be adapted for the screen by Kirman.

Set in 1990s Europe, the story follows a young married couple, Gina (Qualley) and Duncan (Mescal), on what Duncan claims is their honeymoon, but after Gina suffers a mysterious accident, the story begins to toggle between past and present -- and POV between husband and wife -- to uncover a portrait of love's power and dangers. As the two-hop borders across Europe, their former lives threaten to catch up with them while the truth grows more elusive, as per the logline obtained by Variety.

'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson is set to produce with Ro Donnelly via their TeaTime Pictures banner, which recently debuted two features at the Sundance Film Festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022