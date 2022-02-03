Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut excited to host 'Lock Upp' reality show

Actor Kangana Ranaut is extremely excited to host the upcoming reality show titled 'Lock Upp'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:01 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kangana Ranaut is extremely excited to host the upcoming reality show titled 'Lock Upp'. In the upcoming show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities.

Talking about the project, Kangana said, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever." Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27. (ANI)

