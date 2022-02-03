Left Menu

Akshay Kumar lauds beauty of Mussoorie, says it's 'dream to shoot in'

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently in Mussoorie for the shoot of the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Ratsasan'.

ANI | Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:57 IST
Akshay Kumar lauds beauty of Mussoorie, says it's 'dream to shoot in'
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently in Mussoorie for the shoot of the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Ratsasan'. While busy working on the film, Akshay is making sure to fully enjoy the cold weather.

On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen clad in a cop uniform with aviator. In the clip, he is strolling on the road covered in snow with a smile on his face. Sharing his experience, Akshay wrote, "Grateful to have a job which helps me live such beautiful experiences. Mussoorie, you're a dream to shoot in."

The song, 'Dil Na Jaaneya', from his film 'Good Newwz', can be heard in the background of the video. Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in the Hindi remake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022