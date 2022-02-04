Lilly Singh shares her personal struggles in new book

Comedian-actor Lilly Singh will come out with a new book in April in which she shares her personal struggles with identity, self-sabotage and negative thought patterns, how she has learned to heal, and the guidelines she has adopted in her daily life to create a sense of peace within.

''This book captures the personal journey I went on to dive deeper into my life and what I want from it and the result is something I think everyone can learn and benefit from in their lives,'' she said about ''Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape'', which is being published by Pan Macmillan India.

With a blend of vulnerability, insight, and humour, Singh instructs listeners to ''be a triangle''.

As she describes it, ''you must build a solid foundation for your life, one that can be built upon, but never fundamentally changed or destroyed. That way, we can always find a way to come home to ourselves - whether a set of beliefs or a simple set of priorities, 'Be A Triangle' helps you create that sacred space you can come back to should life lead us astray, which it will.'' Singh writes about growth, pain, healing and understanding peace in a very vulnerable, yet straightforward way. She has used the guidelines she wrote about in her own life every single day since completing the book, which is slated for release on April 5.

''Multiple times since then, people have said to me 'you seem really happy'. And they're right. This book has been a gift to me, and I hope it's a gift for you,'' she says.

''Be A Triangle'' is a follow-up to ''How To Be A Bawse''.

Rajdeep Mukherjee, managing director of Pan Macmillan India, said ''Be A Triangle'' is an honest, inspiring and a witty account of finding balance and inner peace and it is sure to bring comfort, joy and laughter to readers everywhere''.

According to Teesta Guha Sarkar, head of editorial at Pan Macmillan India, ''After one of the most perplexing periods in recent history, 'Be A Triangle' comes as a welcome antidote. In it, she is candid and honest to the bone about slowing down, overcoming hurdles and rejigging her priorities by digging deeper into herself.'' Sarkar goes on to add: ''And she is brimming with empathy for all those who every so often find themselves in the muck and could use some bright ideas and uplift. Crafting an inventive, playful and effective 'formula', she shows us with clarity how each of us can work out in our own unique way a meaningful, fulfilling life.'' PTI ZMN RB RB

