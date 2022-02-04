Apple orders limited series 'Presumed Innocent' from David E Kelley

Apple TV Plus has green lit the limited series ''Presumed Innocent'', based on a novel by author Scott Turow.

In a statement, the streaming service said the novel's story will be ''reimagined'' for the screen by David E Kelley, the man behind hit shows “Big Little Lies'' and ''Nine Perfect Strangers''.

Kelley will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Dustin Thomason, filmmaker JJ Abrams and Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson.

The courtroom thriller follows the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s Office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Kelley's take on “Presumed Innocent'' will explore the themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

The show comes from Bad Robot Productions and David E Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. The novel was previously adapted into a hit film in 1990 with Harrison Ford in the lead role.

