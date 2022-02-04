Left Menu

Punjab CM offers prayers at Mata Baglamukhi temple in HP's Kangra

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at Mata Baglamukhi temple in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district on Thursday night. Channis visit comes ahead of Punjab polls.Acharya Dinesh said Channi often visits the Baglamukhi temple.This is his third visit after becoming the chief minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at Mata Baglamukhi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Thursday night. Temple's priest Acharya Dinesh said the chief minister performed 'havan' which started around midnight on Thursday and ended at 1:30 am. It was CM Channi's third visit after taking charge as chief minister to seek the blessings of Mata Baglamukhi. Channi's visit comes ahead of Punjab polls.

Acharya Dinesh said Channi often visits the Baglamukhi temple.

''This is his third visit after becoming the chief minister. He has been visiting the Baglamukhi temple for the last 18-20 years. Gupt Navratri is going on and on this occasion, he came here with his family to offer his prayers,'' said the priest. The chief minister had earlier come here on December 4 and then on December 30.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20.

