Left Menu

Huma Qureshi wants her characters to resonate with audience

After enthralling the audience with her role in 'Maharani', Huma Qureshi is now all set to surprise everyone with her performance in web series 'Mithiya'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:02 IST
Huma Qureshi wants her characters to resonate with audience
Huma Qureshi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After enthralling the audience with her role in 'Maharani', Huma Qureshi is now all set to surprise everyone with her performance in web series 'Mithiya'. In the upcoming show, she will be seen playing the character of Juhi Adhikari.

Talking about her projects, Huma said, "Be it Rani Bharti or Juhi in Mithiya, both are strong-headed women. I relate to these women and that's why I think it's important to bring them to the audience. I hope my choice of characters resonates with the audience as well." She also talked about Mithiya in detail.

"Juhi Adhikari is a very layered character and I have never played such a character i.e a college professor that too a Hindi professor before so for me the important thing was that though Juhi is a Hindi professor, she is a woman of today. She is not that typical stereotypical professor you see in content pieces," she shared. Huma added, "Juhi is bilingual as she can speak well in English too so for me, to get that right was very important about that character. Honestly, the script is lovely, and the way Rohan (Sippy) imagined the character, I just had to follow his lead as to how to approach it. I read the script and tried to play Juhi to the best of my ability."

'Mithiya' will be out on ZEE5 on February 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022