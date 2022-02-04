Left Menu

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' to release on May 27

After facing several delays due to COVID-19, Adivi Sesh's 'Major' is now finally releasing in theatres on May 27.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:05 IST
Adivi Sesh's 'Major' to release on May 27
Adivi Sesh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After facing several delays due to COVID-19, Adivi Sesh's 'Major' is now finally releasing in theatres on May 27. Sharing the latest update, Adivi took to Instagram and wrote, "This summer will be massive. Major The Film worldwide on 27th May, 2022."

'Major' has been directed by Sashi Karan Tikka. It was shot simultaneously in two languages - Telugu and Hindi. At the same time, it will be released in Malayalam as well. The upcoming film revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma also a part of 'Major'. (ANI) .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022