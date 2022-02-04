Channing Tatum reveals he can't watch Marvel films due to failed 'Gambit' project

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum won't be rushing out to see a Marvel film anytime soon due to the failed 'X-Men' spinoff, of which he was going to be an integral part. The 41-year-old actor recently opened up to Variety about being devastated after the 'Gambit' movie he developed for 20th Century Fox with producer Reid Carolin fell apart.

Both of them had spent four years in developing a raunchy stand-alone movie based on the popular 'X-Men' superhero. Tatum and Carolin had planned to co-direct the film together. "The studio really didn't want us to direct it. They wanted anybody but us, essentially, because we had never directed anything," said Tatum.

Defending the mutant who appeared in Marvel comic books, Tatum added, "They would call him 'flamboyant' in his description. I wouldn't." He continued, "He was just the coolest person. He could pull anything off. Most superheroes, their outfits are utilitarian. Batman's got his belt. Gambit's like, 'No, this shit's just fly, bro! This shit walked down the Paris runway last year.' He's just wearing the stuff that's so dope because he loves fashion."

After Disney merged with Fox in 2019, the project was squashed, as per Variety. Tatum told the outlet that after the project died he refused to watch 'Avengers', a superhero film based on Marvel Comics. "Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatized," said Tatum. He continued, "I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven't been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him."

Tatum did eventually co-direct a film with Carolin, titled 'Dog', which will open in theatres on February 18. (ANI)

