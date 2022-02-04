Prince Harry reveals how he practices self-care to help him with 'burnout'

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, recently gave fans a sneak peek into how he takes care of himself. According to Fox News, the 37-year-old royal, on Thursday, participated in Inner Work Day with BetterUp, a professional and personal development organization for which he serves as chief impact officer.

Harry along with many other stars, including Serena Williams and Pau Gasol, opened up about the work they do to keep themselves balanced and mentally fit to tackle life. Harry divulged that he engages in self-care to help combat "burnout." He explained that burnout forces people to "look inside yourself" in order to find ways to push back and be successful.

He added that while teams can turn to one another for encouragement, fighting burnout via self-care "starts at home, and it starts [internally]." "I now put in about half an hour, 45 minutes in the morning when it's like, okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one's taking a nap, right? There's a break in our program," he said.

"It's either for workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate," Harry revealed, adding he needs "to meditate every single day." He continued, "I would hope that everybody would be able to do that. But the reality is that once your time starts slipping away, and once you have other commitments in your day, or you need to be there and to show up for other people, guess what the self-care is: The first thing that drops away."

The Prince said that as a husband, father and businessman, he knows firsthand how easy it is to slip out of the habit of self-care, but it remains important to be included in your routine. As per Fox News, in addition to being a father and husband, Harry is hard at work developing content for Netflix and Spotify and is also writing a memoir. (ANI)

