Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Jordan will announce 2022 Oscar nominations

The 2022 Oscar nominations are nearly here, and the Academy recently revealed that actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan will be announcing the nominees next week. As per People magazine, the Academy on Thursday announced that Emmy-nominated actor Tracee Ellis Ross and Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan will announce the nominations for all 23 categories for this year's ceremony.

The announcement will air live on February 8 starting at 5:18 am PT/8:18 am ET, which can be streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's official social media pages. Categories include Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Short Film, Costume Design, Live Action Short Film, Music (Original Score), Sound, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Writing (Original Screenplay), Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Song), Production Design, and Visual Effects. The 94th annual Academy Awards, held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, will air on March 27 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Last month, Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, announced that the Oscars would indeed return to a host after three years without one, as per Variety. The Academy later tweeted a poll, asking followers who should be tapped for the role, writing, "Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?"

Though the host for the ceremony has not yet been revealed, Tom Holland recently said that he would be down for the job. In December, the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star told The Hollywood Reporter that he'd definitely present the awards show after previously saying he was "too busy." "I'm sitting here going, 'Of course I would host the f------ Oscars!' " Holland told the outlet. "I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, 'What kind of f------ idiot wouldn't host the Oscars?' "

"So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it," he said. (ANI)

