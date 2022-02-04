'Gone Girl' star Rosamund Pike to lead virus thriller 'Rich Flu'

Oscar-nominated actor Rosamund Pike is set to feature as the lead star in 'Rich Flu', a poignant-sounding thriller in which a deadly disease starts killing off the wealthy. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film is being helmed by Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, who made his feature debut in 2019 with the dystopian science fiction-horror 'The Platform', from a script by Pedro Rivero and Gaztelu-Urrutia.

The movie is being produced by 'Spencer' and 'Jackie' director Pablo Larrain alongside Juan de Dios Larrain via their Fabula banner. Adrian Guerra and Nuria Valls for Nostromo Pictures, plus Carlos Juarez, Gaztelu-Urrutia and Albert Soler also produce. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales and will launch the film at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin.

'Rich Flu' sees a strange disease killing off some of the richest and most influential people on the planet starting with the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires and so on progressively. Now it threatens to strike anyone with any sort of fortune, and no one knows where it might end. With the whole planet panicking and humankind's very way of life headed for collapse, people attempt to flood the market with assets the world no longer wants. The thriller explores how far one would go to save their skin when the wealth that made the world go round suddenly becomes its most dangerous commodity.

"Rich Flu is an immense physical saga, full of twists, obstacles, and surprises. But, above all, it is a complex and provocative emotional journey to the depths of the human soul and the pinnacles of our glorious self-indulgence," said Gaztelu-Urrutia. "Only an artist with the bravery and intelligence of Rosamund Pike could bring this film to life. I'm extremely grateful for the incredible and highly-respected team at Sierra/Affinity for their support in sharing our project at the Berlin market," the director added.

Principal photography on 'Rich Flu' is slated to commence in the fall of 2022. Pike, who can be currently seen in Amazon's fantasy series 'The Wheel of Time', landed Oscar and BAFTA nominations for her role in 'Gone Girl', and won the best actor Golden Globe for the comedic thriller 'I Care A Lot'. (ANI)

