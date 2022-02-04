Chris Noth's final scenes removed from 'And Just Like That' finale amid sexual assault allegations

Actor Chris Noth's final scenes were cut from the 'Sex and the City' reboot 'And Just Like That' finale amid sexual assault allegations against the star. The series followed Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) grief as her longtime love Mr Big (Noth) suffered a fatal heart attack in the first episode on his Peloton.

In the final episode of the show, which became available for streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, Bradshaw is seen heading to Paris to spread Big's ashes. The City of Lights plays a significant role in the storyline as Big famously jetted off to Paris to confess his love for the columnist in the final episode of the original HBO show titled 'An American Girl in Paris, Part Deux'.

As per Fox News, in October 2021, Noth and Parker were seen shooting what were believed to be throwback scenes in Paris. Noth, 67, was supposed to appear in a dream-state fantasy sequence where the pair reunited on Paris' Pont des Arts bridge as his TV wife scattered his ashes. However, those scenes were long scrapped and they never appeared in the finale.

Previous reports suggested showrunners felt the filmed and archived footage of Noth's appearance weren't significant enough to risk airing given the allegations that have been made against him. The actor played Big in 'Sex and the City', which aired from 1998 until 2004. He reprised the role for both films in 2008 and 2010.

One of the women who accused Noth of assaulting her said his reprisal of Big on the reboot, which premiered in December 2021, prompted her to speak out. The allegations were made that month. The star has previously denied the allegations, which date back to 2004 and 2015.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," a statement from Noth previously provided to Fox News Digital by his reps read. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual," the statement added.

At the time the allegations were raised, Parker, as well as co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, spoke out publicly in support of the women who have claimed Noth sexually assaulted them. "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," read the trio's joint statement, shared on Instagram. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

They added, "We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)