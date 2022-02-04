Varun Sharma receives heartfelt birthday wishes from Kriti Sanon

Left Menu

Actor Varun Sharma has turned a year older on Friday, and he has received several heartfelt birthday wishes from his fans and friends from the industry.

Varun Sharma . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Varun Sharma has turned a year older on Friday, and he has received several heartfelt birthday wishes from his fans and friends from the industry. Describing Varun as "pure good hearted person", Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and wrote,"Broiooo, I will always be there for you, and you know that.Stay the pure good hearted person you are. Love you and meet me soon."

Varun and Kriti have worked together in 'Dilwale'. Pulkit Samrat, who shared screen space with Varun in 'Fukrey' franchise, took to Instagram and shared a picture with him and wrote, "Bhai happy birthday. Dher sara pyaar. May you be blessed with the best."

Varun made his acting debut in 2013 with the film 'Fukrey', and since then he has worked in films like 'Dilwale', 'Fukrey 2', 'Chhichhore', and 'Roohi'. He will next be seen with Ranveer Singh in 'Cirkus'. (ANI)

