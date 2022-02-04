Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:47 IST
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' enters 100 crore box office club
Poster of the film (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South star Allu Arjun starrer action entertainer 'Pushpa: The Rise' has crossed the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. "FINALLY... 'PUSHPA' HITS CENTURY, CROSSES 100 CR... #PushpaHindi is truly a one-horse race at the #BO... Crosses 100 cr at the end of Week 7 [3 Feb 2022]... Week-wise data coming up... #Pushpa is a BLOCKBUSTER," he wrote.

'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17 and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The movie that stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.

Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India." After the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', the actor is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika share the screen space with him again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

