Left Menu

Nora Fatehi returns to Instagram, says "there was an attempted hack"

Hours after Nora Fatehi's Instagram page disappeared, the actor released a statement saying, "someone was trying to hack her account."

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:14 IST
Nora Fatehi returns to Instagram, says "there was an attempted hack"
Nora Fatehi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after Nora Fatehi's Instagram page disappeared, the actor released a statement saying, "someone was trying to hack her account." "Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since morning," a note read on her Instagram account.

She also thanked the team of Instagram to help her recover her account. "Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram," she added.

The news of her absence from the social media application surely left fans worried. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global
4
Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022