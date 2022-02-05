Entertainment News Roundup: Bob Marley's daughter and grandson open London exhibition on reggae star; Nintendo Switch tops lifetime sales of Wii console and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britain's BT still in the game with Discovery sport tie-up

BT said it would merge its sports TV unit with Discovery's Eurosport in Britain and Ireland, enabling it to retain Premier League soccer for its customers while sharing the burden of expensive broadcast rights. BT, a former British telecoms monopoly, moved into sport in 2013 when it beat Rupert Murdoch's Sky to Champions League rights, hoping that exclusive content would help it stem broadband customer losses.

After 2017 boycott, Iranian director Farhadi ready for awards season

Iranian Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi is prepared to enjoy awards season this time around if his shortlisted film "A Hero" makes it to the final five when the Oscar nominations are announced next week. In 2017, Farhadi won the Oscar for best foreign-language film for "The Salesman" - but boycotted the ceremony because of then-U.S. president Donald Trump's ban on travel to the United States from seven majority Muslim nations including Iran.

'Game of Thrones' studio tour takes fans into world of Westeros

From the frozen lands "Beyond the Wall" to the destroyed "Throne Room", a new "Game of Thrones" Studio Tour takes fans behind the scenes of the hit television series. Located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, one of several locations where the fantasy show was filmed, the attraction opens up the world of Westeros to the public with an array of costumes, props, and sets on display.

Science fiction epic 'Dune' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

Science fiction epic "Dune" , a mammoth adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, securing 11 nods, with dark Western "The Power of the Dog" following with eight. "Belfast" , Kenneth Brannagh's semi-autobiographical black and white comedy drama set at the onset of Northern Ireland's three decades of conflict, received six nominations at Britain's top movie honours.

Olympics-Actor Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

The Olympic torch relay began its second day on Thursday atop the Great Wall, with Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan and Chinese Olympic medallists among those taking turns carrying the flame along a route shortened to three days because of COVID-19.

The relay for the torch that will open the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games is much more modest than the globe-spanning relay for Beijing's 2008 Summer Games, a tour that was disrupted by protests.

Bob Marley's daughter and grandson open London exhibition on reggae star

Bob Marley's daughter and grandson on Wednesday visited an exhibition that opened in London telling the life story of the late Jamaican reggae singer. The "One Love Experience", at London's Saatchi Gallery for the next 10 weeks before heading on a multi-city tour, features memorabilia, photographs and personal items. These range from the original handwritten lyrics of "Turn Your Lights Down Low" to shoes Marley wore in the 1970s.

Nintendo Switch tops lifetime sales of Wii console

Nintendo Co Ltd sold 18.95 million Switch video game consoles in the nine months to the end of December, the Japanese company said on Thursday, taking total sales past 100 million and beating the lifetime sales of its Wii console. Although the figure undershot the 24.1 million Switch units sold in the same period a year earlier, the milestone highlights the continuing demand for the device which is in its fifth year on the market.

