PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-02-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 11:41 IST
'Euphoria' renewed for season three by HBO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
American network HBO has announced a third season for its hit series ''Euphoria''.

The Sam Levinson-created show's renewal comes as its sophomore season continues to deliver ratings records for both HBO and HBO Max.

Featuring Hollywood star Zendaya in the lead, the show follows a group of high school students and their struggle with drugs, love, social media and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity.

''Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. ''We couldn't be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three,'' Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement.

Levinson has written, directed and executive produced the show along with Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein.

The show is based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

