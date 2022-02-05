Left Menu

David Lynch boards Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'

Dano is playing a character based on Spielbergs father, with Williams playing a version of his mother, and Rogen playing a version of his uncle.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-02-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 12:59 IST
David Lynch boards Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'
David Lynch Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran filmmaker David Lynch has joined the cast of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie ''The Fabelmans''.

The film will mark the first collaboration between Lynch and Spielberg, both considered among the greatest Hollywood filmmakers of all time for their many critical as well as commercial hits.

Lynch, known for directing movies such as ''Mulholland Drive'', ''Eraserhead'', ''Blue Velvet'', ''The Straight Story'', ''Lost Highway'' and TV series ''Twin Peaks'', will feature alongside Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle in the movie, reported Variety.

The 76-year-old filmmaker has previously featured in guest roles in many shows and movies, including his own series ''Twin Peaks'' where he played the role of Gordon Cole.

Spielberg is currently in post-production on ''The Fablemans'', which is loosely based on Spielberg's experiences as a child in Arizona. Dano is playing a character based on Spielberg's father, with Williams playing a version of his mother, and Rogen playing a version of his uncle. The film's ensemble also includes Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.

Spielberg has co-written the script with Tony Kushner, his regular collaborator on films like ''Lincoln'' and ''West Side Story''.

They are also attached as producers on the film along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, backed by Amblin Partners. The movie will be released by Universal in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022