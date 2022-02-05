Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar once again on ventilator support as singer's health deteriorates

After previously recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has once again taken a turn for the worse.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-02-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:22 IST
Lata Mangeshkar once again on ventilator support as singer's health deteriorates
Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After previously recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has once again taken a turn for the worse. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who has been treating her since then, has said that currently she is in the ICU and has once again been put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition, for which she will remain under observation. On January 27, Dr Smadani had revealed insights on the veteran singer's health, which gave a sigh of relief to all her fans.

She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU. The singer's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages. One of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022