Left Menu

Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, other 'Bollywood wives' unite for lunch date

The cast of reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' -- Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey -- united for lunch with filmmaker Farah Khan on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-02-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 18:18 IST
Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, other 'Bollywood wives' unite for lunch date
Picture from the lunch shared by Pooja Dadlani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cast of reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' -- Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey -- united for lunch with filmmaker Farah Khan on Saturday. Also present at the glamorous lunch was Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, along with SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Farah shared a group picture of the ladies and wrote, "Bollywood lunch with fabulous women." Pooja also shared the happy picture on her Instagram handle and penned, "Brunch with my favourite bunch... the Bollywood wives are just as much fun off screen... great food, great conversation and no gossip whatsoever."

Meanwhile, the second season of Dharma Productions' 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is coming soon on Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022