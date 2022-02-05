Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Naradhan’ to release on March 3

Left Menu

Thomas most recently starred in superhero movie Minnal Murali, which was directed by Basil Joseph. The movie was released on streaming service Netflix in December 2021 and received universal praise for its story, direction and performances.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:01 IST
Malayalam star Tovino Thomas on Saturday announced that his upcoming film “Naradhan” will release countrywide on March 3.

The Malayalam-language political thriller film is directed by Aashiq Abu, best known for his films such as “Daddy Cool”, “Salt N' Pepper”, “22”.

The movie reportedly was earlier scheduled to release on January 27.

The 33-year-old actor shared the new release date of the movie on Twitter along with a poster.

''#Naradhan Releasing Worldwide On March 3rd!'' Thomas wrote.

As per media reports, Thomas will be seen in the role of a TV journalist in the movie, which also stars Anna Ben as an advocate. Thomas most recently starred in superhero movie ''Minnal Murali'', which was directed by Basil Joseph. The movie was released on streaming service Netflix in December 2021 and received universal praise for its story, direction and performances.

