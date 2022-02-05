Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Hey! Sinamika' gets new release date

The makers of the upcoming film 'Hey! Sinamika', featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, have pushed the film's release to a new date.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:18 IST
Poster of 'Hey! Sinamika' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of the upcoming film 'Hey! Sinamika', featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, have pushed the film's release to a new date. Choreographer Brinda's Tamil directorial debut is coming to cinemas on March 3, 2022. Earlier, the film was slated to release on February 25.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Dulquer unveiled a refreshing new poster of the film, along with the release date. In the caption, he wrote, "Choreographer and now director @brinda_gopal's debut film #HeySinamika coming to cinemas from March 3rd. Gear up for a quirky rom-com ft @kajalaggarwalofficial @aditiraohydari and myself. Music - @govindvasantha and Story - @madhankarky #HeySinamikaFromMarch3 #DQ33."

Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film will be produced by Jio Studios in association with Global One Studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

