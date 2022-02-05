Left Menu

Dibyendu Bhattacharya honoured to be a part of 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rocket Boys'

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been garnering praises for his roles in the recently released 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Rocket Boys'.

Updated: 05-02-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:02 IST
Look of Dibyendu Bhattacharya from Rocket Boys and Looop Lapeta. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been garnering praises for his roles in the recently released 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Rocket Boys'. For the unversed, he plays a nuclear physicist in 'Rocket Boys', headlined by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. In 'Looop Lapeta', he essays the role of a gangster chef.

Expressing gratitude to the makers for giving him such amazing opportunities, Dibyendu said," Both the projects are visibly different in nature, and that, I say, is the beauty of the OTT space. While the viewers will see me as a gangster in one movie, they will also get to see me as a mindful physicist in one. The mindset, the effort, and the execution for both the roles were different, but both of them allow me to dig into my craft at different levels." He added, "I am anything but honoured to be able to be a part of entertaining projects and be able to practice my art in such forward times, working with such fine performers, directors like Abhay Pannu and Aakash Bhatia, and technically sound crew."

Dibyendu also has an interesting slate of projects coming ahead, including Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, season 2 of Jamtara, Andekhi, The Gone Game, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

